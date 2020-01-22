The Advertiser: Judge to hear arguments to remove protection for Confederate statue in downtown Lafayette

The marble statue of Gen. Alfred Mouton was paid for in 1922 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and donated to the city of Lafayette, Louisiana. August 23, 2017. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps/The Advertiser)- A group suing to allow the city of Lafayette to move the statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton away from old City Hall downtown will have to wait until April for a judge to hear arguments.

The 16-person group filed suit in July to remove a permanent injunction that blocks moving the statue, which memorializes the Confederate general killed at age 35 during an 1864 battle in Mansfield, near Shreveport.

For the city to move the statute, a judge must lift a permanent injunction that was issued in 1980 at the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s Alfred Mouton Chapter, which donated the monument to the city in 1922.

