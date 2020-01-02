The Advertiser: Ian Howard pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in non-capital trial; records detail shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Ian Howard, the man accused of fatally shooting a cop and wounding three others, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in his attempted murder trial.

According to The Advertiser, he entered the plea in court Thursday before 15th Judicial Court Judge Jules Edwards III. Howard also has requested a trial by a judge, rather than by a jury. That trial is scheduled to start on July 13.

“We are committed to being ready by that date,” Stephen Singer, one of Howard’s attorneys said in court.

Prosecutors have said they don’t oppose a trial by judge but want to do more research into the matter.

Howard, who is typically silent and lets his lawyers speak on his behalf, said in court that he agreed to the plea change and request for a trial by judge.

