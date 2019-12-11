Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Advertiser: Court hears 12 witnesses in proceeding to remove judge from more than 300 cases

Local
Posted: / Updated:
gavel_168036

(William Taylor Potter/ The Advertiser)- About a dozen witnesses were called to testify Tuesday in day two of the proceedings to recuse a black Louisiana judge from more than 300 cases.

It was the second day of the hearing on the requests to remove 16th Judicial Circuit Judge Lori Landry from criminal cases assigned to her. The motions were filed by 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, who has argued she is biased, unfair and hostile toward his prosecutors and others.

Judge Lori Landry. (Photo: 16th Judicial District Court)

The hearings could take all week, though the judge overseeing the proceedings, retired Rapides Parish Judge Harry F. Randow, has expressed optimism it will be completed sooner, The Advertiser reported.

Landry has accused the district attorney’s office of incarcerating African Americans more harshly and at a higher rate than others, according to the motion filed by prosecutors in hundreds of cases. The judge has suggested prosecutors have improper motivations and engage in “trickery.”

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
18 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories