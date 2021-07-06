The Academy of Interactive Entertainment is offering four hands-on Summer Camps

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Academy of Interactive Entertainment is offering 4 fun hands-on Summer Camps where individuals can learn how to create video games and animate films.

The four camps that will be offered are Creature Creation – ZBrush for Beginners, Back to the Storyboard – Animation for Beginners, Game Programming 1, and Game Programming 2.

Camps are each a week and will start on the AIE campus beginning on July 12th.

Creature Ceation – ZBrush for Beginners (July 19th-22nd)

Back to the Drawing Board – Animation for Beginners (July 12th-15th)

Game Programming 1 – (July 26th – 29th)

Game Programming 2 – (Aug 2nd – 5th)

The multiple summer camps we offer are open to students ages 12-18 that want to learn and get their feet wet in the areas of 3D Design, Animation, and Game Development.

The Summer Camps will be held on the campus of AIE at 537 Cajundome Blvd. Lafayette, LA 70506, and the online registration and camp details can be found on their website at lafayette.aie.edu/summercamps or you can give them a call for more information at (337) 205-6604.