The 85th Annual Erath 4th of July Celebration returns tonight

This morning on KLFY news 10’s Passe Partout, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig spent the morning in Vermilion Parish previewing Erath’s 85th Annual 4th of July celebration.

Since 1936, Erath, Louisiana has hosted a unique Cajun celebration of the birth of the United States of America. They invite you to join them in downtown Erath for a great time!

Admission to the fairgrounds is free. Outside food and drinks are not permitted.

More information on the Annual 4th of July Celebration can be found be clicking HERE.

