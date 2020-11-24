Thanksgiving tradition continues at Bailey’s Restaurant but with CDC guidelines in place

(KLFY)- Free Thanksgiving meals at Bailey’s, a nearly three decade event will continue this year, but with CDC restrictions and guidelines in place.

The hardships COVID-19 has brought hasn’t deterred Bailey’s owner Ema Haq from continuing to serve a Thanksgiving meal.

“Not doing it. Oh my Gosh, I wouldn’t have felt right. It would have torn me up,” says Haq.



For 28 years, Ema Haq has opened Bailey’s Restaurant to Acadiana on Thanksgiving Day, providing a hot meal free of charge to those in need.

With a global pandemic, Haq says the tradition will still be there but some things will have to change.



“This year we can’t bring anyone, large scale, inside. There will be seating outside. We will deliver meals. We will also have curbside pickup,” explains Haq.



But he promises that the delicious menu will be the same.



Haq continues, “Just like every year, turkey, rice dressing, green bean casserole, yams, pecan pie, bread and butter.”



Haq and his team will prepared more than 1000 meals this year.

He says he hopes to always make the day special.



“It’s such a challenging year. People need help. I think now more than ever,” Haq adds.



