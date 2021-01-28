Texas man linked to rash of burglaries in Acadiana, authorities said

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 23-year-old Texas man is suspected of several crimes in Acadiana including nine vehicle burglaries in Vermilion Parish.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Burkholder was arrested on Jan. 23. He is being held in the St. Landry Parish Jail in a separate investigation on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm by a converted felon, possession of stolen things and drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

(VPSO)

However, in Vermilion Parish, Burkholder was identified as a suspect in multiple burglaries after two stolen vehicles were recovered by the VPSO on Jan. 25, 2021. The vehicles, Honda Big Red side by side and Honda Foreman 500 4×4, were found at a home in Lafayette Parish, authorities said.

(VPSO)

Finally, on January 27, 2021, VPSO detectives recovered a stolen Kubota skid steer loader reported stolen from Beaumont, Texas. An arrest warrant is in the process of being obtained and an arrest is expected.

The VPSO said an arrest warrant for illegal possession of stolen items in the amount of 75,000 has been issued for Burkholder and additional charges will be forthcoming.