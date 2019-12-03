Live Now
Texas man dies in late night hit-and-run near Carencro

Local
One person is dead after a hit-and-run Monday night involving a pedestrian.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say the crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Kittitone Sinakone of Houston, Texas.

They say shortly before 11:30 pm, Troop I was notified of the deadly crash on I-49 southbound near milepost 7 in Lafayette Parish, near Carencro.

According to officials, the initial investigation revealed Sinakone was walking on the roadway of I-49 when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that was traveling southbound near mile marker 7. 

After hitting Sinakone, officials say the vehicle continued on and fled the scene. 

LSP say Sinakone was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. According to officials, impairment is unknown and standard toxicology tests are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.

Troopers are urging pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. They say simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and not walking too close to roadways could prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

They add the dangers of driving impaired and distracted can also contribute to tragedies such as these, and we ask all drivers to be vigilant behind the wheel.

