LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Port Arthur man wanted for murder was captured in Lafayette Monday night.

Eric Martin, 38, of Port Arthur was wanted in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police say he is accused of shooting a mother of six children. Shekira Simpson died from the shooting. Sources tell KLFY News, Martin was driving with her body, when his car was stopped in Lafayette. Another victim, Leon Davis is in stable condition.

Martin is currently being held in the Lafayette Parish jail awaiting extradition back to Texas.