Texas man arrested in Jeff Davis Parish for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Texas man was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish Friday on child sex charges on a complaint made back in July.

John Kevin Mayfield, 27, of Richardson, Texas, was charged with one count of indecent behavior and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The incident involved a 15-year-old female victim who stated Mayfield had inappropriate contact with her, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Mayfield returned to Louisiana from Texas on Friday, Aug. 7 to speak with detectives on the incident.  Mayfield was booked without incident into the parish jail.

