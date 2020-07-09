Teurlings football player with COVID-19 highlights concerns about fall sports

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- The risk of playing high school football during the coronavirus pandemic now has a name — Jacob Lemaire.

Lemaire, an offensive lineman at Teurlings Catholic High School, has been hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19 and developing pneumonia and spent four days in an intensive care unit, his mother, Tricia Lemaire, told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday.

Jacob “is still on oxygen but he’s doing really well,” she said, while Jacob’s older brother, Mark, was on a ventilator.

Tricia Lemaire said Mark,19, has asthma that likely contributed to the complications, but that the family was surprised by what’s happened with Jacob, 17, who was practicing with the football team for about a month before he was infected with COVID-19.

“He works out a lot and he is in good shape,” she said. “So that was kind of shocking, that it hit him that hard. Hard enough to be hospitalized. And now I don’t know. I don’t know what to think. It is very scary to me.’’

Larkin Spring, a senior running back at Teurlings, said he and his teammates have been praying for Jacob Lemaire every morning since learning Lemaire had been hospitalized.

