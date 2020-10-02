Teurlings Catholic High goes back to hybrid teaching format after students test positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Teurlings Catholic High sent a letter to parents this weekend informing them that the school is reverting back to its A/B hybrid class format after some students tested positive for COVID-19.

Administrators did not say how many students tested positive but said those exposed are or have been quarantined.

The letter sent on Sept. 30, said TCHS would return back to the limited on-campus/virtual teaching format on Oct. 1.

“We must limit the number of students in each class and create the required social distance to alleviate the to quarantine students because of exposure,” the letter said.