Teurlings Catholic Class of 2019 hosting prayer service for classmate who died of COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A prayer service and rosary is being held for former Teurlings Catholic graduate David Eugene Lemaire who died from complications caused by COVID-19.

Tuesday night’s prayer service will be at 7:30p.m. at the Teurlings Catholic Mary Grotto.

“A reminder to join the Class of 2019 this evening for a prayer service and rosary honoring their friend, David Lemaire,” a post on the school’s official Facebook page stated.

Everyone who attends is asked to wear a mask, bring personal blankets and chairs for seating.

Memory cards will be collected and distributed to the family, the post stated.

Lemaire died Friday, July 31, 2020. He was 19-years-old.

