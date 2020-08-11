Former State Representative Terry Landry appointed ATC Deputy Commissioner

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Ernest P. Legier, Jr. commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) and former state representative Terry Landry as deputy commissioner.

Legier, who has been serving as acting ATC commissioner since June, has worked with ATC since 2016, when he joined the office as supervising attorney. He served later as chief of staff and deputy commissioner.

Landry, a former state lawmaker who represented House District 96, including parts of Iberia, Lafayette and St. Martin parishes, from 2011 to 2019 has a long career in public service that includes U.S. Army, the New Iberia Police Department and Louisiana State Police (LSP), where he made history as the first African-American superintendent.

“I’m pleased to make these announcements today and look forward to working with both Ernest Legier and Terry Landry,” Gov. Edwards said.

“I have every confidence that their experience, knowledge and leadership will build upon the agency’s effective regulation of the alcohol and tobacco industries.”

The appointments of Commissioner Legier and Deputy Commissioner Landry are effective immediately, Edwards said.