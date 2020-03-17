Temporary hours announced at Acadiana Mall; food court seating closed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Mall of Acadiana has announced that it is cutting back hours as COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, continues to spread.

Effective immediately, The mall will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Additionally, the children’s play areas and food court seating have been closed until further notice.

Namdar Realty Group, which owns Acadiana Mall, issued the following statement.

“The health and safety of our patrons, merchants and employees are a top priority, our thoughts are with those impacted by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of all, our teams have been monitoring the situation closely and taking precaution measures at all our properties. We are monitoring the situation carefully and are following the guidance of the CDC. We would like to inform all that the following measures are in full effect.”

The mall advises checking with individual stores, restaurants and other tenants for varying hours.