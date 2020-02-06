Teens arrested for pointing rifle at soccer match

ARNAUDVILLE, LA — Two teenagers are in custody after bringing a rifle to a high school soccer game and reportedly pointing it at crowds after the game Tuesday night.

No one was hurt, but both boys are suspected of gang involvement.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) arrested 18-year-old Alonso Ledezma II and 17-year-old Julian Ledezma. The brothers face charges for carrying a firearm on school property. Julian is also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Both the teenage suspects did not attend Beau Chene High School, but one did have a relationship with one of the students.

“One of the boys pulled his high-powered rifle out of the truck, and pointed it out at the parking lot where people were walking, and it scared the daylights out of people,”

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told News 10.

Even though no one was shot, the risk was there at the Beau Chene High School parking lot Tuesday night. According to multiple witnesses interviewed by authorities, Alonso (18) and Julian Ledezma (17) were arguing when one threatened to fire a gun during the soccer match. Julian allegedly grabbed a semi-automatic rifle and pointed it towards several students who were in the parking lot and then pointed it in the air before he and his brother drove away.

“We’re concerned,” admitted Guidroz. “These boys are not hunters, so we question what are you doing with it? What’s your motive to have the gun?”

SLPSO is investigating both brothers for gang affiliation. Guidroz said he’s not surprised to see such a brazen crime.

“Right now, it’s a more dangerous society. We have children raising children,” Guidroz expressed, saying the lack of involved parents puts a strain on the parish. “I have to start raising them then, and we don’t have time to raise them, we’re going to lock them up, put handcuffs on them and send them to juvenile detention because many, not all, but many are domestic terrorists.”

Guidroz praised one student who saw the gun, she immediately let her coach know, who let the principal know, who then contacted authorities. Interim Principal at Beau Chene High School Tiffany Etienne released this statement Wednesday night:

“Thanks to our students, parents and coach for reporting the incident to administration. We immediately informed our resource officer and continued to follow St. Landry Parish School Board protocol to ensure the safety of everyone. The individuals are not students at Beau Chene High School and we appreciate the quick response taken by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department.” Tiffany Etienne, Beau Chene High School Interim Principal

The Ledezma brothers were apprehended by local police, brought to the SLPSO to be questioned by deputies, and arrested with their gun seized. “They told us where they got the gun. We have our doubts, ” Sheriff Guidroz stated.

He contacted The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to do a trace on the semi-automatic AR 5.56 rifle.

“This is not the first high powered rifle we’ve received from youngsters in this parish,” Guidroz recalled. “Probably in the last three or four years, we’ve probably picked up three, even four, high powered rifles, so no we were not surprised.”

SLPSO does have juvenile officers who walk Northwest, North-Central, and Beau Chene during the day and speak with principals. Guidroz expressed he wished he could hire resource officers, but with 200 employees and a $16M budget, his department does not have funds.