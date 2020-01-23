Teen shooting victim passes away; co-workers say they struggle to imagine a world without him

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Matthew Carter, 17, passed away Wednesday after being shot early Saturday morning.

Carter made an impact on everyone around him, from his football and soccer teammates, to his four siblings at home and to his co-workers at Pizza Artista.

“It’s so hard to just imagine a world without him. People aren’t made like Matthew. No one’s made like Matthew,” Emmie Frederick, Carter’s co-worker and close friend, said.

Holding back tears, Frederick recalled some of her favorite memories with Carter.

“This homeless guy stole his slides, and we were eating breakfast. And the homeless guy walked in with his slides on, and we were all just looking. Matthew was like, ‘I’m not going to say anything. He can have them,'” Frederick remembered. “It was just so funny.”

That’s how Carter’s friends and family want people to remember him: as the loving, caring 17-year-old with a big heart and huge smile.

“No matter where we’d go, we’d go eat out, and the waitress was his friend. We’re not even old enough to drink, but the bartender is going to be Matthew’s friend. And we’re probably going to get a free drink. You couldn’t not be his friend,” Frederick said.

While Frederick has these memories to hold onto, she still wishes she could hold Carter’s hand one more time.

“I miss everything about him. Everything. His smile, his hugs, his words. He was so smart,” Frederick told News 10.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Carter’s mother said, “Matthew was always there for someone in need and now even in death, he will continue to give to others by donating his organs, making him not only our hero but also a hero to many others.”