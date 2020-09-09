Teen punched outside local restaurant; Lafayette Police looking for suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are looking to identify a male suspect who allegedly punched another male outside a Lafayette restaurant.

It happened at the Sonic Drive-In on Kaliste Saloom Road, police said.

The suspect is seen approaching the victim, and then striking him once to the face, according to police.

Anyone with information or who can offer police any assistance is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers will remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward, police said.