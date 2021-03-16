Teen indicted in shooting of occupied residence in Church Point; second suspect on the run, police say

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) Church Point Police say a 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting of an occupied residence on Marie Street.

Police say it happened on February 22.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Tuesday following a grand jury indictment on 6 counts of attempted second degree murder.

He has a bond of $600k, police said.

Also indicted, according to police, was 22-year-old Christopher Freeman of Opelousas who police say fired shots at the residence using an AR 15 223 caliber rifle.

Point are asking for the public’s help locating Freeman who is also wanted for a second shooting that occurred on February 17 on Labbie St.

In this incident, police say, an investigation revealed that Freeman shot 5 rounds into a residence where there were adults and young kids inside.

He is wanted for six counts of attempted second degree murder in the first shooting and six counts second degree murder in the second shooting.

Assault by Drive By Shooting $ 100 Thousand

Felon In Possession of a Firearm $ 100 Thousand

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile $ 20,000

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm $ 20,000