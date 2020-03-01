Teen dating violence awareness rally held in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)- Taylar Francis with Flawed Masterpieces Inc. hopes to rally the Acadiana area around ending teen dating violence.

Taylar Francis says, “It’s important for us to understand that there is more to life after abuse, more to life after being a teen in a certain situation. There is more to life in understanding you can survive this. You can overcome it.”

A rally was held in Downtown Lafayette for survivors in hopes that their stories and messages can save someone else from domestic violence.

“We want to bring awareness. It’s not something that is talked about. It’s something that we need to bring alive to our area so we can end domestic violence in relationships as adults,” Francis says.

The public was able to listen and read stories from survivors from all across Louisiana.

Taylar shares her own story at the rally hoping that awareness and understanding of teen dating violence in brought to light.

“At 26 years old, it was something therapeutic for me. It helped me heal. It helped me break the cycle,” Francis adds.

For more information about Flawed Masterpiece Inc, click here.

For help and resources against teen dating violence, visit Faith House of Acadiana and TDVAM.