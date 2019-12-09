Teen behind bars in connection with 2018 deadly shooting in Eunice

A 17-year-old is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting last December in Eunice that took the life of 56-year-old Scott Daville.
Police say Daville was shot after he discovered someone inside of his vehicle before going to work.
The suspect was taken into custody by Lake Charles Police and faces first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.
The Daville family released the following statement:
“On behalf of the Daville family, we would like to thank the Eunice Police Department, the State Police, the Eunice City Marshall’s Office, and law enforcement agencies in the surrounding areas for working diligently to seek justice for Scott Daville. Thank you to Sgt. Robert Brickley for never giving up, his passion for his profession, and his compassion for our family. It has been a long process, but we have been hopeful for justice. Thank you to our community for the kindness you have shown to
our family, and for the relentless prayers. We are forever thankful. Our God is faithful and just.”