EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Technical glitches in some St. Landry Parish public schools have delayed classes on the first day of school.

St. Landry Parish School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said classes will resume at 12 p.m. He said technical issues were expected as schools begin a new virtual plan, but morning rumors of a “virtual teacher walkout” were “simply not true.”

“We’ve had some technical issues, but classes will resume as planned at noon today,” Jenkins told News 10.