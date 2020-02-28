Tech company CGI expanding into another Lafayette location with downtown office

(The Advertiser)- IT and consulting company CGI has signed a lease to fill the 50,000 square-foot Versailles Centre in downtown Lafayette, adding an additional Lafayette location for the company.

CGI’s 500-plus Lafayette employees currently work in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Research Park and in an office on Jefferson Street, according to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

“Since arriving in Lafayette, CGI has been a model corporate citizen and the company’s positive impact on the community will grow as they continue their expansion,” said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of LEDA.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.