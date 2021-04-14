‘Taking care of his community became his passion’: Philanthropist James ‘Jim’ Moncus dies

James “Jim” Moncus, who died on April 14, 2021. The Daily Advertiser Archives.

(The Daily Advertiser) — Local philanthropist James “Jim” Moncus died Wednesday. He was 82.

Moncus died at his home in Lafayette, according to an obituary. Details about his funeral are pending.

“Lafayette lost a true leader in the philanthropic community,” former Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux told the Daily Advertiser. “Fortunately, he set up a process for Lafayette to benefit even after his death.”

Moncus’ legacy is evident in projects all over Lafayette. He donated to the Acadiana Center for the Arts to help build its downtown theater, Robideaux said. Moncus also helped fund the creation of a medical center at a local hospital.

For more on this story, visit our media partners at The Daily Advertiser.