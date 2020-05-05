TAKEN: Free 4-bedroom, 2-story Lafayette home now off the market

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY Less than 24 hours after we first shared a story about a “Free House” in Lafayette, that home has now been taken.

The 4-bedroom, 2-story home is located in the 3600 block of Verot School Road and was “listed” by agent Syliva McLain on her Facebook page.

“Built in the late 20’s early 30’s, McLain Development recently purchased this land and home. In an effort to save the history of the home we are offering it to anyone who would be interested in moving it to another location for restoration,” the post stated.

There were over 1000 comments on the post, with some offering to relocate to Louisiana and move into the home.

Others were convinced that the house was haunted and passed on the offer.

And then there was one person who was willing to take McLain up on her offer, viewing it as a great restoration project.

“The home has now been taken,” McLain wrote in a comment on her original post late Sunday night.

“The quotes to move it were between $50k and & $80k. Most were not interested at that price. However, we were able to find a house mover that wanted it for one of his children. He will move it in the next week or so to a new location. We too are in love with the property and hope to bring it back to its original glory!”

It remains unclear what the McLain’s intend to build on the property once the home is removed.