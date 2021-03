LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Music’s biggest night, the Grammy’s, are taking place this Sunday on KLFY News 10.

Sweet Cecilia’s newest album, “A Tribute to Al Berard”, is nominated for a Grammy award in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category. All proceeds from their latest album sales benefit the Al Berard Memorial Music Fund.

This is Sweet Cecilia’s first ever Grammy nomination.

