Swearing in ceremonies Monday for Lafayette Mayor-President, council members

The swearing-in ceremony for Lafayette’s new mayor-president and council members takes place Monday.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, and is opened to the public.

KLFY News 10 anchor Darla Montgomery will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel will deliver the invocation and the family of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook will lead the pledge of allegiance.

Josh Guillory, a 37-year-old combat veteran and University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate, is the youngest Mayor-President elected since the Lafayette City and Parish consolidation.

