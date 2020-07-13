Swamp Pop musician Rod Bernard dies at 79

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Swamp pop musician and longtime KLFY broadcaster Rod Bernard has died, his son announced Sunday on Facebook.

Bernard was born in Opelousas, Louisiana in the early ’40s and made his professional debut on KSLO Opelousas when he was only ten years old.

His first band called “The Twisters” had a top 20 hit on the pop charts with the song “This Should Go On Forever,” which he performed live when he appeared on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand. ”

Bernard hosted a live dance program on KLFY called “Saturday Hop” and toured with Jerry Lee Lewis, Frankie Avalon, Chuck Berry, and B. B. King, among others.

His musical career continued after he joined KLFY as a sales executive and television host.

Rod Bernard was 79 years old.