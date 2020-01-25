Live Now
Suspended Lafayette Marshal Brian Pope wants venue change for malfeasance trial

Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope following an Oct, 3, 2018, guilty verdict on four felony counts. Pope is arguing to have the convictions thrown out. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser) — Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope wants his malfeasance trial moved outside Lafayette Parish, claiming the “adverse nature of the media bombardment” prevents him from getting a fair trial.

A seven-page request filed with the 15th Judicial District Court by Brett Grayson, one of Pope’s attorneys, argues a change of venue is needed for Pope to receive a trial that isn’t tainted by “adverse” publicity. 

“(Pope) cannot receive a fair trial in Lafayette Parish or any of the nearby parishes due to the level of media coverage of the public records civil litigation, the ensuing recall election petition drive, and that relating to this prosecution (involving two indictments and arrest warrants) has tainted the entire parish,” Grayson wrote.  

For the whole story, visit our media partners at theadvertiser.com.

