Suspects sought in connection with multiple burglaries in Jennings area

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- Officers with the Jennings Police Department are searching for three identified suspects wanted in connection with an investigation into multiple burglaries.

Investigators have issued arrest warrants for Donovan Kratzer, Isaac Gotreaux III and Cody Comeaux.

In November and December officers and investigators have been working multiple burglary incidents around the city, the department said. Officers were able to establish multiple suspects for the burglaries.

  • Shelby Bouley Jr. (JPD)
  • Aaron Hicks (JPD)
  • Cody Comeaux (JPD)
  • Issac Gotreaux III (JPD)
  • Donovan Kratzer (JPD)

Three additional suspects, identified as Brandon Crochet, Shelby Bouley Jr., and Aaron Hicks, have been taken into custody.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the three wanted suspects, contact the Jennings Police Department at (337) 821-5513.

