Suspects indicted in murder of 41-year-old Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette grand jury has indicted a 18-year-old suspect in the death John Hickenbottom, who was shot outside of his Edwis Street home on Jan. 29, 2020.

Drake Duhon faces one count of second degree murder.

Also indicted in Hickenbottem’s murder are the three suspects on the following charges:

Logan LaCroix, 19, principal to second degree murder.

Heidi Bergeron, 39, principal to second degree murder.

Tyler Pellerin, 19, principal to second degree murder.

John Hickenbottom was shot an killed in front of him home on Edwis Street in January, 2020.

Hickenbottom’s family said he was protecting them during an altercation involving a friend and the four suspects. The suspects reportedly arrived on his property before the shooting took place.

Duhon is suspected of firing the gun, according to his indictment.