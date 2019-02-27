Suspects arrested for copper theft of local business, may be connected to other area burglaries

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Broussard officers have made arrests following copper theft at a local business.

On February 22, 2019, police responded to Nabors Drilling on the Youngsville Highway in reference to a business burglary where large amounts of copper wire was stolen.

During their investigation, detectives surveyed the area with the expectation of the alleged thieves’ return.

On Monday, February 25, at approximately 1 a.m., officers were present when a pickup truck arrived at the back of the business.

Two suspects were then arrested.

“The victim is claiming approximately $250,000 in damages and theft, which we were able to recover some of the stolen copper,” Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said. The suspects allegedly had burglary tools and narcotics with them at the time of the arrest.

The following suspects were charged:

Carl Lavigne, 55, of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy to simple burglary and simple burglary.

Shawn Courville, 45, of St. Martinville, was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy to simple burglary, simple burglary, illegal possession of burglary instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I narcotics.

“Investigators with Broussard Police learned that the suspects are persons of interest in multiple other burglaries throughout the Acadiana area,” Decou said.

The investigation is still on going and other arrests are possible.

Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is urged to contact the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259.