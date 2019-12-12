Suspected shooter in Eunice man’s murder to be prosecuted as an adult

Live Now
EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- The suspected killer of Eunice man who was shot in front of his Juanita Street home on Dec. 27, 2018, will be tried as an adult, authorities said.

Hi Keam Wilson, 17, of Lake Charles, faces one count of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

According the Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, Wilson, who was 16 at the time, is suspected of shooting 56-year-old Scott Daville.

Scott Daville obit _1546023656136.png.jpg
Scott Daville was shot ouside his home in Eunice on Dec. 27, 2018.

Investigators believe Daville had left his truck running in his driveway early that morning to walk inside his home before driving to work.

He returned to his truck to find a suspect inside the vehicle who began firing. Daville died later that day.

Wilson was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Wednesday. He appeared in court Thursday morning. His bond is set as $800,000.

Fontenot said this investigation is ongoing.

