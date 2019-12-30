Suspect wanted on aggravated assault, kidnapping charges arrested after he escaped police unit by kicking out window

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- A 31-year-old Breaux Bridge man wanted on multiple criminal charges was arrested at a casino in Duson Sunday night, but not on the first attempt.

Cord Anderson, who was wanted on charges in St. Martin Parish including kidnapping and aggravated assault, was first arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Duson Police officers and placed in the back of a DPD unit.

But he didn’t go quietly, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said.

Cord Anderson (APSO)

“This is when Anderson kicked the rear glass of the Duson Police Unit causing the window to fall off its track,” Judice said. “Anderson crawled out of the patrol unit and fled on foot.”

Anderson attempted to enter a vehicle which was occupied but the driver locked the doors when it was noticed Anderson was in handcuffs, Judice said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including Duson police, the APSO, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Police Department, searched the area with the use of three K-9 officers and two drones, but Anderson was not found.

Duson officers later arrested Anderson after he returned from the casino parking lot. The suspect did resist the officers but was taken into custody without incident, Judice said.

Anderson was booked in the Acadia Parish Jail for escape and criminal damage to property charges with a hold for Breaux Bridge Police for the kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.