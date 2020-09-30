Suspect vehicle strikes police unit during high speed chase in Jeanerette; officer not injured

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) A suspect is in custody after being involved in a police chase before dawn Wednesday in Jeanerette.

According to Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot, Clyde Darby Jr. was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants including attempted second degree murder, (2) counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted unauthorized entry.

Vallot said officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Darby who then led them on a pursuit throughout the city and parish.

During the pursuit, Vallot said, Darby ran his vehicle into a Jeanerette Police Unit with the officer inside.

He was captured several hours later and charged with additional charges steaming from the pursuit including attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated flight, criminal damage to property, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and no drivers license.

He is being held in the Iberia parish jail with no bond.

The officer was not injured, Vallot said.