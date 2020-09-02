Suspect sought in Jennings pursuit that led to trooper-involved shooting

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching for a suspect who was shot at after he allegedly attempted to hit a state trooper with his vehicle Tuesday night.

The investigation began shortly before 7 p.m. that night after troopers were called to assist the Jennings Police Department with a vehicle pursuit northbound on La. 26.

“As a responding trooper attempted to deploy a tire deflation device on LA 26 at W. South Street, the driver steered towards the trooper leading the trooper to discharge his firearm,” State Police Troop C said in a statement Wednesday.

The driver was able to flee and abandon the vehicle. Investigators said they do not believe the suspect was injured in the shooting. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.