Suspect shot, taken to hospital after opening fire on police in New Iberia

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have confirmed that they are taking over the investigation.

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The New Iberia Police Department says an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Santa Clara near Daspit Elementary School in response to an active pursuit of a suspect.

Captain John Babin said while in pursuit of the suspect, shots were fired.

He said police then returned fire injuring the suspect.

