Suspect shot after ramming Crowley police unit in Walgreen’s parking lot, authorities said

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- One man has been taken to a local hospital after he was reportedly shot by a Crowley Police officer in a Walgreen’s store parking lot Monday evening.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the suspect reportedly rammed his vehicle into five other vehicles including hitting a police unit head one.

The officer fired one shot at the suspect, grazing him, Broussard. The suspect sustained minor injuries, the chief said.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m.

State Police Troop I has been requested to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar