LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 34-year-old Rayne man was indicted Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder in a woman’s shooting death in 2019.

Billie Jo Touchet, 29, died on Nov. 17, 2019, from injuries she sustained from a gunshot wound.

Billie Jo Touchet (Gossen Funeral Home)

Authorities initially investigated the incident as an attempted suicide, later to arrest Jacolby Senegal, in December, 2019, on a murder charge.