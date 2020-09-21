Suspect in chipmunk outfits robs Ville Platte pharmacy

VILLE PLATTE, LA. (KLFY) – A suspect dressed in a chipmunk outfit robbed a Ville Platte pharmacy at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around noon Saturday at the Medicine Chest pharmacy on E. Lincoln Road.

Sheriff Charles Guillory said surveillance video showed the armed suspect running from the store’s parking lot to the rear door of the store, forcing an employee back inside.

Once inside, according to Guillory, the suspect escorted the employee through the store at gunpoint as she filled his bag with an undisclosed amount of narcotic medication.

He then walked out of the rear door of the store, and ran westbound towards a nearby apartment complex, Guillory said.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 337-363-2161 or via our agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.