Suspect holed up inside friends home in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A male suspect is holed up inside the home of an acquaintance in New Iberia.

Police Spokesperson Officer Daesha Hughes said officers were attempting to serve a warrant on a male subject, and as they approached him, he ran inside and barricaded himself.

She said police have surrounded the home in the 500 block of Bank Avenue.

They do not know if the suspect potentially has access to a firearm, but all precautions are being taken, she said.

Police are attempting to make contact with the subject and have a peaceful surrender, she said.

Concerned neighbors tell KLFY that police are speaking with the suspect over a PA system saying “Roy John Lewis, the New Iberia Police Department has a throw phone inside of the residence. We want to talk to you, answer the phone when it rings.”