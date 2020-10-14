Suspect faces first-degree murder charge in Marigny Circle shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 28-year-old Duson man was arrested after a deadly Tuesday night shooting in the 100 block of Marigny Circle.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Loveless Willis, of Duson, was found dead inside a home at about 5:30 p.m.

During the investigation, Samuel Shows was taken into custody.

This case remains under investigation, and we continue to ask anyone with information related to this crime to come forward. Contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477), the sheriff’s office at (337) 232-9211 or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff’s OfficeApp.