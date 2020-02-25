Suspect faces attempted first degree murder charge, victim in critical condition, LPD says

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police arrested a local man after a fight in the 100 block of Woodrow Street left a 65-year-old victim critically injured.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, officers were called to a home at around 6 p.m. Monday in reference to an altercation.

Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from “major injuries,” Dugas said. Authorities arrested Daniel Luna, 34. He is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $150,000 bond.

“Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries and the circumstances of the incident, the suspect is charged with attempted first degree murder,” Dugas said.

No further information about the investigation has been released at this time.