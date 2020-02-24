Suspect confesses to weekend shooting in Evangeline Parish; persons of interest cleared

Live Now
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Evangeline Parish Sheriff Detectives cleared on Sunday the three persons of interest who were wanted for questioning in the shooting of Hezekiah Washowski Obrien Thomas at the Teet’s Food Store on Main Street.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives received an anonymous tip of the person allegedly responsible for the shooting that occurred Saturday on Snooks Road.

According to Sheriff Eddie Soileau, a caller advised that Tristan Scott Lejeune was responsible for shooting Thomas.

The caller also advised of Lejeune’s whereabouts, Soileau said.

Immediately following the call, Soileau said detectives began looking for Lejeune.

He was located, cooperated fully and admitted he was involved and responsible alone for the shooting, Soileau said.

Lejeune was arrested, and transported to the Evangeline Parish Jail for charges and booking.

Soileau said Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s detectives are no longer in search of the original subjects listed as persons of interest for questioning.

( Jennifer A. Fontenot, Roderic D. Thomas and Lionell H. Ardoin,)

The victim is listed in stable condition since his surgery Saturday.

