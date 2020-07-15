Suspect believed to be connected to July 4 shooting in Abbeville arrested

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An early morning search of a home in the 700 block of N. Lamar Street in Abbeville led to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect on multiple charges Tuesday.

At about midnight, investigators with the Abbeville Police Department and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant inside the home in reference to a July 4 shooting in Abbeville’s city limits.

During the search, Treborian Cooper was arrested on active warrants connected to the shooting, APB spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.

While on the property, officers reportedly found a 9mm Glock handgun, a 7.62 AK 47 rifle, a small amount of marijuana, one suspected MDMA pills. An N.C.I.C. check was run on both weapons. The 7.62 rifle was confirmed to be stolen out of St. Martin Parish, Touchet said.

Cooper was taken to the Abbeville Police Department for booking on the arrest warrants, which were for illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

Charges stemming from the results of the search warrant are pending at this time.