Suspect arrested in ongoing narcotics investigation in Iberia Parish

Heather Richard (Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 35-year-old woman was arrested in an ongoing investigation into illegal narcotics in Iberia Parish.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 5200 block of Bull Island Road where they reportedly found various drugs and paraphernalia.

During the investigation, Heather Richard was arrested on several drug-related charges. No bond has been set at this time. Authorities said this arrest is part of a larger investigation and additional arrests are expected.

