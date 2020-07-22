COVID-19 daily updates

Suspect arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges in New Iberia shooting investigation

Anthony Grogan (IPSO)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- A 29-year-old New Iberia man is in custody facing several charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting in June.

Anthony Grogan also faces charges of illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm within a school zone, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

On June 29, 2020, officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to shots fired in the Paul and Sis streets area.

During the investigation, officers found a vehicle with several bullet holes, authorities said.

On July 21, Grogan was located and arrested on the above charges.

No bond has been set at this time.

