Suspect arrested in Lafayette shooting

Police have arrested a man connected to a weekend shooting in Lafayette.

Chad Credeur, 38, is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. The suspect is accused of shooting a man on Saturday in the 400 block of Lourdes Street in Lafayette.

Police say the it began with a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect.

When it escalated, the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and shot the victim in the stomach and then fled the scene, Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.