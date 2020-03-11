Suspect arrested in Jan. 19 shooting of a hunter found dead in St. Landry Parish

PALMETTO, La. (KLFY)- A suspect in the deadly shooting of the 28-year-old St. Landry Parish man on Jan. 19, 2020 has turned himself in, authorities said.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said Derrick Tanner, 41, was taken into custody on March 10 with his attorney present.

He is accused of shooting an killing Ray Rideau Jr.

Tanner reportedly refused to give detectives any statements and was booked and processed into the parish jail. The case is still ongoing and the motive and additional details are not being released at this time, authorities said.

Rideau’s body was discovered near a wooded area on Jan. 20 on Carmons Road after he didn’t return from a hunting trip, his family said.

Ray Rideau Jr. ( Ford & Joseph Funeral Home)

Tanner faces one court of second degree murder. His bond hearing is set for Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.