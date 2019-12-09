Suspect arrested in connection with two shooting incidents in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The Opelousas Police Department made an arrest that closed two “major investigations” being handled by the department.

Kevin Vallian, 29, who is a US Army reservist, was arrested on December 6, 2019, according to officials.

On Monday, OPD held a press conference to address the two shooting incidents Vallian is believed to be involved in.

Police say the first shooting happened on September 24 at the Opelousas Super Wal-Mart on Creswell Lane.

During that shooting, officers determined that over 20 rounds of ammunition were fired at the northwest corner of the building, hitting it several times. They say no one was injured during the shooting.

According to officials, evidence was collected but no motive or suspect was determined at that time.

The second shooting, police say happened on November 17 when Port Barre PD and OPD were involved in a high-speed chase.

According to officials, the vehicle had failed to stop for PBPD officers for a speeding violation.

Police say the suspect fired shots at officers while speeding off towards Opelousas.

Officials say one civilian vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

During the chase, police were able to obtain a partial license plate number. The suspect, now identified as Vallian, managed to evade officers during the chase.

Through the collection of evidence, in the days following the chase, police were able to identify and link Vallian to both the Wal-Mart shooting and the pursuit.

Officials say during their investigation they found that Vallian, who is an active US Army reservist, made statements voicing his complaints and hatred of the U.S. Government.

Warrants were secured for the arrest of Mr. Vallian. He was booked for the following charges:

Treason Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property Aggravated Assault with a Firearm Illegal Carrying of Weapons Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer (4 – Counts) Red Light (9 – Counts) Reckless Operation

Officials say Vallian was arrested at his job as an unarmed security officer at a local casino.

According to authorities, during the arrest, it was discovered that Vallian had two illegally concealed firearms on him.

They say he will be facing additional charges from other agencies involved in these incidents.

Vallian was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a $1,577,250 bond.